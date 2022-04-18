ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $384.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASMIY shares. Barclays raised ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ASM International from €440.00 ($478.26) to €350.00 ($380.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $322.00. 27,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.97. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.51. ASM International has a 1-year low of $273.01 and a 1-year high of $497.06.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

