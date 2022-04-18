ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in ASML by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $860.83.

ASML stock traded up $10.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $608.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $558.77 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $642.30 and its 200 day moving average is $724.63. The company has a market cap of $249.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.