Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 9,514 shares.The stock last traded at $38.18 and had previously closed at $38.57.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.59.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $232,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

