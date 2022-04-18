Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Athenex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.75. Athenex has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative net margin of 166.68% and a negative return on equity of 105.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Athenex by 126.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Athenex by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 485,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 317,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Athenex by 190.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $140,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

