Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $265.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $207.83 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

