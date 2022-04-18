Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

ATO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.75. 15,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

