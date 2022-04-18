Atria Investments LLC Acquires 18,779 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $168.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

