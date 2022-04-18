Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

