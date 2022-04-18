Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after buying an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

