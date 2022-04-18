Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 1.73% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $36.98 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

