Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

