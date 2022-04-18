Atria Investments LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

AEP stock opened at $101.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.19. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

