Atria Investments LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC stock opened at $101.57 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

