Atria Investments LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

