Atria Investments LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 347,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

