Atria Investments LLC Has $7.38 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after acquiring an additional 742,160 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.32 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average is $112.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.