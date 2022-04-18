Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

