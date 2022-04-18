Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $336.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.