Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $254.75 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

