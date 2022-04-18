Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Cigna by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $259.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.69. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

