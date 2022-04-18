Atria Investments LLC Sells 116 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $264.75 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.09 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.62 and its 200-day moving average is $320.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

