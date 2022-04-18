Atria Investments LLC Sells 25,439 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,439 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $43.24 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03.

