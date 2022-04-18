Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $290.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.67 and a 200-day moving average of $298.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

