Atria Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,331 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM opened at $40.08 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

