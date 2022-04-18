AtromG8 Trading 22.1% Higher This Week (AG8)

AtromG8 (AG8) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AtromG8 has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. AtromG8 has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $39,335.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.05 or 0.07479724 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,069.58 or 1.00420913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048437 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

