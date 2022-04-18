Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.36. 77,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.55. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

