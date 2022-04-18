aWSB (aWSB) Price Down 5.8% This Week

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.68 or 0.00034740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a market capitalization of $83,627.43 and $354.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.79 or 0.07419698 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,368.58 or 0.99973938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00048836 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

