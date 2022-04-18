Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AXFOF opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. Axfood AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, Hemköp, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

