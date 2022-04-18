AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.22

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 3551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.83.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after acquiring an additional 379,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

