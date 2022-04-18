Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $14.40

Balancer (BAL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $14.40 or 0.00036471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $100.00 million and approximately $33.95 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Balancer Coin Profile

BAL is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

