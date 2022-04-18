Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

