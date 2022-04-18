Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Baozun stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Baozun by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Baozun by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

