Barclays Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $182.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $205.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.22.

NYSE:SQ opened at $121.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.32 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.75. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Square by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Square by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 912,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

