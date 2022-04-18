Beacon Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $712,819.37 and approximately $16,834.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015485 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

