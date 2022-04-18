Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEZ. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.82) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.01) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 531 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 496.10 ($6.46).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 404 ($5.26) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 433.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 430.52. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 30.84. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.33), for a total value of £16,592.04 ($21,621.11). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.39), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,116.42). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,559.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

