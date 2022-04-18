Belt Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.91 or 0.07390588 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,222.82 or 0.99995972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041849 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.