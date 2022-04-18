Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) to report $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $15.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $15.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $56.21. 2,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,863,000 after purchasing an additional 341,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,747,000 after buying an additional 377,947 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,027,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,414,000 after buying an additional 67,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

