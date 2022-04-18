Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Tops $1.59

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044579 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.65 or 0.07416207 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,877.59 or 0.99865530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00041737 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

