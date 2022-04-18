BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.81

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 24880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 19.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after buying an additional 767,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $27,281,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 668.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 274,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in BGC Partners by 126.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.