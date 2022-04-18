Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 404,136 shares.The stock last traded at $25.24 and had previously closed at $24.01.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.11 million and a PE ratio of -8.74.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

