Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $24.94

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $24.03. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 114,956 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

