Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Down 7.6%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 9,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 660,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

BRDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

