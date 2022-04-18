Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $15.74 or 0.00039590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $179.68 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001936 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

