Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.60

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.60 and last traded at $78.88, with a volume of 611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

