BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Down 34.3% in March

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BTA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 114,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,389. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

