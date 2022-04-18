BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. 257,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,552. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

