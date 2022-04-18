Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $38.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.02. 871,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,561. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.50. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.