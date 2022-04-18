Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Capitalization Achieves $383,497.42

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $383,497.42 and approximately $66,965.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00034027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00106306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

