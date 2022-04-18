B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 644.29 ($8.40).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.82) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.64) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON:BME traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 537.60 ($7.01). The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 566.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 589.46. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 524 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.49).

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.62), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($304,925,723.22).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

