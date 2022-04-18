Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $310.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

